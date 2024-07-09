Telangana: Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Mayor Vijayalakshmi annoyed, pull up officials at Balkampet temple

Hyderabad: BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, who visited the Balkampet Yellamma temple on Tuesday pulled up the officials for bad arrangements for the Yellamma Kalyanam.

According to reports, there was lack of security when VIPs visited the temple. Along with him, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi sat on the divider opposite to the temple and complained of being pushed around by the devotees.