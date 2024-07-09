Telangana: Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Mayor Vijayalakshmi annoyed, pull up officials at Balkampet temple

Minister expressed ire at Collector Anudeep Durishetty who was present at the temple and asked him to fix the situation at the earliest
Hyderabad: BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, who visited the Balkampet Yellamma temple on Tuesday pulled up the officials for bad arrangements for the Yellamma Kalyanam.
According to reports, there was lack of security when VIPs visited the temple. Along with him, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi sat on the divider opposite to the temple and complained of being pushed around by the devotees.
The Minister expressed ire at Collector Anudeep Durishetty who was present at the temple and asked him to fix the situation at the earliest. Videos of the Minister and the Mayor on the road are now going viral on various social media platforms.