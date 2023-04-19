Energy Minister challenges BJP and Congress for open debate on jobs

Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy said the BRS government had filled up 1,32,632 posts in the State in the last nine years

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Wed - 19 April 23

File Photo

Suryapet: Terming the ‘Nirudyoga March’ as a march of the politically unemployed, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Wednesday challenged BJP and Congress leaders for open debate on the filling up of vacant posts by the BRS government.

Speaking to the media here, Jagadish Reddy said the BRS government had filled up 1,32,632 posts in the State in the last nine years. Not more than 10,000 vacancies were filled in States being ruled by Congress and BJP governments in the last nine years, he said.

He said the Congress should conduct ‘nirudyoga march’ and ‘nirudyoga deeksha” against Narendra Modi for not fulfilling his promise to fill up two crore jobs. The Centre had not filled up even two lakh jobs every year. Stating that the Congress was acting as the B-team of the BJP in Telangana, the Minister said both the BJP and Congress were trying to misguide the unemployed and trying to gain political mileage by provoking them towards agitations.

The recent question paper leaks were nothing but a conspiracy of the BJP to tarnish the image of BRS government. The BJP leaders should remember that their evil politics would not work out in Telangana, he added.