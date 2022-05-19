Telangana’s employment rate rebounds post Covid-19

Published: Updated On - 12:01 AM, Fri - 20 May 22

Hyderabad: Telangana’s resilience to face tough situations has once again come to the fore with the State listed alongside just two other States that had shown remarkable recovery in the growth rate of employment in the country. Telangana, Maharashtra and Odisha are the only States that surpassed the pre-pandemic employment rate in April this year.

The Reserve Bank of India, in its latest report, cited the data furnished by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) pertaining to April, stating that the employment rate in Telangana had increased considerably post Covid-19. The welcome development comes at a time when the country is reeling under increased unemployment rate that has become a thorn in the flesh for the BJP government at the Centre.

As per the household survey of the CMIE, the Labour Participation Rate (LPR) in the country increased from 39.5 per cent in March to 40.2 per cent in April. Telangana, however, was the only major State to record an LPR of more than 52.43 per cent. The LPR is the ratio of the labour force to population greater than 15 years of age.

Though most States continue to record employment rates below their pre-pandemic levels, Maharashtra, Odisha and Telangana showed remarkable recovery, surpassing their pre-pandemic employment rates, the RBI report said. This comes at a time the country is reporting higher than usual unemployment figures and will be a shot in the arm for the TRS government.

The entire increase in the labour force was, however, not absorbed into employment, leading to a rise in the unemployment rate from 7.6 per cent last month to 7.8 per cent at the national level. The unemployment level in Telangana stood at 6.5 per cent, significantly lower than the national figure.

