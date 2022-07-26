Energy Minister fires salvo on opposition leaders

Published Date - 07:31 PM, Tue - 26 July 22

File Photo.

Suryapet: Strongly countering to the comments made by Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on debt of the State, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Tuesday reminded that per capita income in the State had increased exponentially after the Telangana Rasthra Samithi came to power in Telangana under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Speaking to the media, Jagadish Reddy said that the initiatives of the TRS government have created assets in the State resulting in improvement in the income of people. He pointed out that the per capita income (PCI) of India decreased in 2021-22, but it got increased in Telangana.

In the year 2021-22, Telangana’s nominal PCI had increased to Rs 2.79 lakh. It has consistently been higher than the average national PCI since the year of State’s formation, he added. Per capita income in Telangana was higher than the average per capita income of the country, he added.

He ticked off the opposition parties leaders for their irresponsible behavior in the state. They were competing for trending in news by making irrelevant comments. The opposition leaders were mudslinging against our Chief Minister due no public issue to rise.

Targeting Uttam Kumar Reddy, he questioned as to why the Congress MP talked in Lok Sabha on the debits of the Centre and making huge and cry on the loans taken by the state government for development works and turned them as assets.

He alleged that the BJP government was trying to threaten the TRS leaders by showing Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED). Chandrashekhar Rao was spotless leader, it was not possible to touch him by anybody, he made it.

He opined that the sentiments and desire of seven mandals, which have beed merged with Andhra Pradesh from Telangana area as a part of reorganization of united AP, should be taken into consideration by the Centre. Seven mandals of Telangana have been merged in AP due to conspiracy of BJP government. The people of these seven mandals who compared the development and welfare schemes in Telangana and AP have expressed their desire for demerger.

Responding to the comments made by Rajya Sabha member CM Ramesh that Kaleshwaram project led to floods in Badhrachalam, he said that it seems that Ramesh has no knowledge on geographical facts of Kaleshwaram project and Badhrachalam. The Rajya Sabha member seemed to not even know whether upper area and downstream areas of the project would submerge due to floods.

Taking strong exception to the comments made by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan against the Chief Minister, he said that the Governor was acting like a BJP member. It was unfortunate that Raj Bhavan was turning as a centre for politics. What is the need for the Governor to talk about the political matters of our Chief Minister.