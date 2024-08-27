Engineering colleges to conduct spot admissions to fill up vacant seats

29 August 2024

Representational Image

Hyderabad: For the first time in the engineering enrollments, spot admissions will be conducted to fill up vacant seats in the universities, its constituent colleges, and in the government engineering college in the State. So far, the spot admissions were restricted to private unaided engineering colleges only.

Accordingly, the Technical Education department on Tuesday released a schedule for spot admissions to be conducted at respective universities and its constituent colleges, government-engineering college and private unaided engineering colleges in the State for the academic year 2024-25.

A total of 8,706 vacant seats are available in different engineering branches in private unaided colleges.

The college managements have been asked to display vacancies on the college notice board and issue a notification on August 28.

Spot admissions are scheduled at the institutions concerned from August 30 to September 2. The last date for uploading details of candidates admitted via the spot admissions is September 3. S

imilarly, the deadline to submit hard copies of certificates in-person to TG EAPCET admissions convenor is September 4.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Council of Higher Education asked private engineering colleges to upload details of engineering management quota seats on its web portal on or before September 5 for ratification.

The college managements can also upload and pay the processing fee with a late fee of Rs.1,000 till September 10. They must also submit hard copies along with documents of candidates admitted on or before September 10.