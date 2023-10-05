Engineering student walking to college threatened with axe, raped in Nagpur

An engineering student walking to her college was raped by a man who threatened her with a sharp weapon in Nagpur.

By PTI Updated On - 12:14 AM, Fri - 6 October 23

An engineering student walking to her college was raped by a man who threatened her with a sharp weapon in Nagpur.

Nagpur: An engineering student walking to her college was raped by a man who threatened her with a sharp weapon in An engineering student walking to her college was raped by a man who threatened her with a sharp weapon in Nagpur , an official said on Thursday.

The 19-year-old complainant is a second-year B.Tech student of a well-known engineering college located on the outskirts of the city, the official said.

The complainant, who lives in a rented accommodation in the Hingna area, was walking to her college when she was allegedly targeted around 9.50 am on Wednesday.

She was waylaid by a man in his 30s who first threatened to kill her with an axe. He then dragged the young woman to nearby bushes and sexually assaulted her, the official said, quoting the complaint.

After the man left the spot, the woman approached the police. A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code for rape, criminal intimidation and wrongful confinement, said inspector Vishal Kale of Hingna police station.

“The man is yet to be arrested. We are in touch with the complainant to ascertain his identity,” he said.