Engineers restore fifth pump at Kannepalli pump house

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Wed - 28 December 22

Hyderabad: The Irrigation Department on Wednesday managed to operate the fifth pump of the Kannepalli pump house of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme on the Godavari river, situated at Medigadda village in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, which suffered massive damage during heavy floods in July yearly this year.

The engineers have successfully operated four pumps in the last two weeks and today they managed to operate the fifth pump. The officials are trying to restore 11 pumps out of the 17 pumps which got submerged during the floods by the end of the month.