English clubs to be formed in Ashram schools: ITDA PO

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA)-Utnoor project officer Khusbu Gupta unveiled handbooks of English language teachers at a two-day-long training programme held in Utnoor on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 August 2024, 08:09 PM

Adilabad: Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA)-Utnoor project officer Khusbu Gupta said that English clubs would be formed to improve communication skills of students belonging to 133 Ashram schools managed by the tribal welfare department across the erstwhile Adilabad district from this academic year onwards.

She unveiled handbooks of English language teachers at a two-day-long training programme held in Utnoor on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Khusbu told the teachers to teach the language students helping them to fluently speak and write in English by following activity-based teaching and other methods. She said that a special schedule was being prepared for the teachers, while special officers were going to be appointed to implement it.

The project officer further said that the students would feel inferior as they come from rural backgrounds. She asked the teachers to instill confidence among the pupils. She told them to adopt innovative teaching methods by being an eternal learner.