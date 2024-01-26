Efforts being made to transform lives of tribals: ITDA Utnoor PO

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 January 2024, 07:47 PM

ITDA-Utnoor in-charge Project Officer Khusbu Gupta addresses a gathering after unfurling a tri color flag in Utnoor mandal centre on Friday .

Adilabad: Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA)-Utnoor in-charge Project Officer Khusbu Gupta said that efforts were being made to transform lives of tribals and to develop their habitations. She was speaking after unfurling a tri-color flag as part of the 75th Republic Day celebrations held in Utnoor mandal centre on Friday.

Narrating the progress of welfare schemes and developmental activities, Gupta said that 12,945 students were studying in 917 primary schools run by the tribal welfare department. She stated that 73 schools located in habitations dwelled by particularly vulnerable tribal groups were converted into model schools. Three sports schools were sanctioned to promote sports.

The project officer noted that both Adilabad and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts were selected to distribute nutritional supplements to children aged between six months and 59 months and suffering from malnutrition under the Supervised Supplementary Feeding Programme on a pilot project basis. The scheme will be extended to other districts considering the outcomes soon.

The IAS officer further said that 423 black top roads were being created spending Rs 52.16 crore, while Rs 45.80 crore was being spent to construct Panchayat buildings in 229 tribal villages. Besides, an eco-tourism circuit is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 9 crore. The circuit will connect the famous Kuntala waterfalls in Neradigonda mandal, an ancient tribal fort in Utnoor, and Sapthagundala waterfalls in Lingapur mandal.

She stated that various schemes sponsored by the Center were being implemented in the agency and the lives of the downtrodden tribals were undergoing a tangible change.