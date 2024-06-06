Ensure all facilities in ashram schools and colleges, ITDA PO tells officials

He inspected facilities provided for girl students in Tribal Welfare Degree College, Junior College and Girls' Ashram School located on Kunavaram road in Bhadrachalam town on Thursday.

Kothagudem: All facilities were being provided in ashram schools, junior and degree colleges run by the tribal welfare department, informed ITDA project officer Prateek Jain.

Jain directed the officials to ensure a sufficient number of beds for all the students. As fans and tube lights were not available in some rooms, 25 fans, 25 tube lights for the ashram school, 20 fans, and 20 tube lights for the degree college have to be installed, besides procuring 80 more beds, he said.

Cracks on the walls should be patched, the doors and windows should be painted, all useless things should be disposed of, and mesh should be fixed to all ventilators. Proper sanitation has to be maintained in the school and college premises, the PO suggested.

As the rainy season was approaching, the staff should be vigilant and ensure that the students do not face any problems as there was a possibility of spreading of mosquitoes and poisonous insects, he added.