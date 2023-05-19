Enrolment against Unit HQ Quota under Agnipath Scheme for Wards of Servicemen/Ex-Servicemen at AOC Centre

Army recruitment rally under Unit Headquarters Quota will be held at Thapar Stadium, AOC Centre, Secunderabad from July 3 to September 10.
Hyderabad: Army recruitment rally under Unit Headquarters Quota will be held at Thapar Stadium, AOC Centre, Secunderabad from July 3 to September 10, for enrolment of Agniveer General Duty(GD), Agniveer Tech, Agniveer Adm Assistant/ SKT (AOC Wards only), Agniveer Tradesmen 10th Std (Chef, Artisan MiscWks, Steward), Agniveer Tradesmen 8th Std (House Keeper) category and Outstanding Sportsmen (Open category).
Candidates can contact Headquarters AOC Centre, East Marredpally, Tirmulgherry, Secunderabad (TS) 500015, Headquarters AOC Centre e-mail: tuskercrc-2021@gov.in or visit www.joinindianarmy.nic.in for more information about the recruitment rally. Candidates appearing for the rally should be fully vaccinated for Covid-19.