Telangana urges Centre to allot defence lands

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:13 PM, Thu - 29 December 22

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar IAS met Union Defence Secretary A Giridhar in New Delhi.

Hyderabad: Telangana Government has appealed to the union Government to allot defence lands for taking up different infrastructure works, especially developing alternate roads in AOC Centre in respect of AOC roads that were closed for civilian traffic.

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar who called on union Defence Secretary A Giridhar in New Delhi on Thursday, made this request. During the meeting, long-pending issues relating to allotment of defence lands were discussed.

The Chief Secretary requested transfer of defence land to State Government for construction of alternative roads in AOC centre in lieu of closure of AOC roads. He also sought permission for construction of sky walk at Mehdipatnam.

Further, the Chief Secretary briefed the union Defence Secretary about the requirement of defence lands for construction of elevated corridors, formation of link roads and widening of roads in various parts of the State.

Later in the day, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar met union Secretary for Rural Development Shailesh K Singh and discussed steps to resolve NREGS payment issues. He informed the union Secretary that paddy was the most important crop of Telangana and the measures being taken up by Telangana Government to improve post-harvest management. Threshing platforms were being provided for small and marginal farmers, he said.