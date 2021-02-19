Ensure coordination to prevent human trafficking, officials told

Speaking at the first convergence meeting of the Anti-Human Trafficking here on Thursday, Sajjanar said a special Anti-Human Trafficking Unit was set up in Cyberabad last year to prevent human trafficking.

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar has urged officials from various departments to cooperate and ensure coordination to prevent human trafficking.

Speaking at the first convergence meeting of the Anti-Human Trafficking here on Thursday, Sajjanar said a special Anti-Human Trafficking Unit was set up in Cyberabad last year to prevent human trafficking. The unit would coordinate with officials of all departments to prevent human trafficking. So far, 11 cases were registered and 54 culprits were arrested besides rescuing 23 women and children who were victims of such cases, he said.

Stating that the unit would co-ordinate with departments concerned to provide immediate assistance to victims, Sajjanar said a dedicated officer would monitor pending trial cases of human trafficking.

Women & Children Safety Wing (W&CSW) DCP C Anasuya, AHTU Officer-in-Charge ACP K Narahari, Medchal CWC Chairperson AM Rajareddy, Ranga Reddy district CWC Chairperson K Narender Reddy, Prajwala Home director Sunitha Krishnan and others were present.