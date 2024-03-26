Hyderabad: RPF, BBA, and GRP hold Anti-Human Trafficking workshop

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 March 2024, 08:31 PM

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force (RPF), in collaboration with Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA) and Government Railway Police (GRP), organised a workshop on Anti-Human Trafficking, aimed at raising awareness among the stakeholders, on Tuesday.

Additional Director General Police, Railways and Road Safety, Mahesh M Bhagwat who was the chief guest in the workshop, said that a large number of children access the rail network to reach cities in the hope of a better life.

“On the other hand, traffickers also use railways for child trafficking. There is a need to address this issue of preventing and protecting the rights of children,” Bhagwat said.

Senior officials during the course of the workshop informed that there are total of 60 RPF and 6 GRP Anti Human Trafficking units across SCR. In 2022, a total of 46 children were rescued with the arrest of 9 traffickers and in 2023, the RPF SCR rescued 507 children and apprehended 184 traffickers out of which RPF Secunderabad rescued 317 children by arresting 131 traffickers.

Debashmita C Banerjee, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Secunderabad highlighted several measures that were implemented by RPF to curb human trafficking including installation of CCTV cameras, and launch of intensive awareness campaigns.