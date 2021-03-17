Ensure proper growth of saplings: Mahabubabad Collector to officials

He asked the officials to make proper facilities for the morning walkers and yoga practitioners at Bhavani Nagar

By | Published: 10:32 pm

Mahabubabad: District Collector VP Gautham directed officials to ensure proper growth of plants in nurseries as well as at Pattana Prakruthi Vanams (urban natural parks) by taking the required steps.

The Collector along with Additional Collector Abhilasha Abhinav and municipal officials inspected the Pattana Prakruthi Vanams at Hastinapuram, Bhavani Nagar, Etigadda Tanda Raitubazar, Jamandla Palli, Nandinagar and Kuravi Road in the town on Wednesday.

Later, he visited the nursery at the Nandi Nagar where two lakh saplings are being raised and directed the staff concerned to set up the sprinklers and leave the seed day by day till the seedlings germinate. “You need to monitor the saplings constantly to ensure proper growth,” he added.

He asked the officials to make proper facilities for the morning walkers and yoga practitioners at Bhavani Nagar. “Set up benches and provide facilities for the yoga practitioners at low cost,” he said. Gautham also directed the officials to protect one acre of the government land at Fathima School by taking possession of the land in order to protect it from the land grabbers.

Municipal Commissioner Narender Reddy, Municipal AE Bhikshapati, and others accompanied the Collector.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .