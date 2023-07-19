| Envoys Of Five Nations Present Credentials To The President Droupadi Murmu

Five envoys presented credentials to Droupadi Murmu, including Ethiopia and Angola at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

By PTI Published Date - 02:20 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday accepted credentials from envoys of five nations, including Chad and Finland, at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Those who presented their credentials were Dillah Lucienne, Ambassador of the Republic of Chad; Brigadier General Aloys Bizindavyi, Ambassador of the Republic of Burundi; and Kimmo Lahdevirta, Ambassador of the Republic of Finland, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Clemente Pedro Francisco Camenha, Ambassador of the Republic of Angola; and Demeke Atnafu Ambulo, Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, also presented their credentials to the president, it added.