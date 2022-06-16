Epione Superspecialty Hospital receives International Healthcare Conference Award

Published Date - 05:50 PM, Thu - 16 June 22

Hyderabad: Epione Superspecialty Hospital which is involved in providing services related to management of chronic pain, has received International Healthcare Conference Award 2022, in recognition of the maximum number of Non-Surgical Plasma therapies performed for knee joint osteoarthritis in South India, a press release said.

The heathcare award was received by Founder and Director, Dr Sudheer Dara from legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar at a function held recently by TIME CyberMedia in Mumbai.

Pain management specialists at the Epione Center along with orthopedic surgeons, neurologists, neurosurgeons, physiatrists, psychologists, physiotherapists, provide comprehensive and holistic pain management services, the press release added.