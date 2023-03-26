| Telangana Only State That Was Implementing Scheme Like Kalyana Lakshmi Shaadi Mubarak

‘Telangana only State that was implementing schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak’

Gangula Kamalakar said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had introduced the schemes to provide financial assistance for the marriage of poor women

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:56 PM, Sun - 26 March 23

BC Welfare Minister G Kamalakar distributing Shadhi Mubarak cheques to beneficiaries in Karimnagar on Sunday.

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said Telangana was the only State that was implementing schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak.

Speaking after distributing Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques to beneficiaries from Kothapalli, Karimnagar urban and rural mandals at the Collectorate auditorium in Karimnagar on Sunday, Kamalakar said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had introduced the schemes to provide financial assistance for the marriage of poor women. Pensions were also being given to widows, single women, aged persons and the poor.

Cheques worth Rs 1.56 crore were distributed to 156 beneficiaries. ZP Chairperson K Vijaya, Mayor Y Sunil Rao and others were present.