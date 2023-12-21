Erstwhile Nalgonda MLAs appeal to CM on GO 46

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:57 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

Hyderabad: A delegation of MLAs from erstwhile Nalgonda led by Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy submitted a representation to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on GO 46 regarding recruitment in the police department on Thursday.

The delegation appealed to the Chief Minister to exclude the Code Number 24 TSSP (5000). They also briefed the Chief Minister about the plight of the unemployed youth and urged him to render justice to the merit students by declaring the results according to CD1 and CD2. The delegation also appealed to the Chief Minister to ensure that the High Court’s verdict of removing the wrong questions was implemented and the results were declared again.

Congress MLAs K Jai Veer Reddy, Padmavathi Reddy, Balu Nayak, Kumbham Anil Kumar Reddy, B Ailaiah, M Samuel and B Lakshma Reddy were also present.

