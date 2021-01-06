Esha Gupta looks drop-dead gorgeous in monochrome pic

For the caption, Esha cryptically dropped a cat emoji.

By | Published: 10:06 am

Mumbai: Actress Esha Gupta looks stunning in a new picture she has posted on social media. In the monochrome Instagram image, Esha lies on a sofa in a bralette paired with matching lowers. She completes her look with smokey eyes and open hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

For the caption, Esha cryptically dropped a cat emoji.

Esha often treats her fans with steamy images. In December, the actress posted a shirtless image on social media to bid goodbye to 2020.

The actress was last seen as a police officer in the web series “REJCTX2” last year.