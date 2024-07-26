ESIC to set up dispensaries in Singareni

The ESI DG said initially ESI dispensaries would be set up and if necessary, it would be converted into hospitals.

26 July 2024

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited(SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N Balram informed that Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Director General Kamal Kishore Soan has in principle agreed to set up ESI dispensaries to provide medical assistance to company’s contract workers and their families.

According to a release issue here on Friday, Balram called upon Soan in Delhi on Thursday and requested him to open ESI Hospitals in Kothagudem and Singareni Thermal Plant. The ESI DG said initially ESI dispensaries would be set up and if necessary, it would be converted into hospitals. Instructions would be issued to the ESI officials in Telangana to take necessary steps in that direction, he said.

“All the contractors working in Singareni will have to comply with the ESI regulations and they will also have to register the details of their workers in the ESI,”he said.

Balram informed that 25,000 contract employees were working at Singareni mines and that the company was providing medical services to them. “Contract workers are requesting us to provide medical services to their family members as well. In this context, we requested the ESIC to set up their hospitals in Kothagudem and Singareni Thermal Plant first,” he said.

Singareni was ready to allocate quarters with basic facilities to start ESI services as soon as possible, he said.