Singareni to regularise 2364 transfer workers as general labourers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 August 2024, 07:26 PM

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited(SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N Balram on Friday informed that 2364 transfer workers working in the company would be regularized as general labourers. The order will come into force from September 1.

In a statement, Balram said those who have worked for 190 days in underground mines and 240 days in surface mines and departments in a calendar year since joining the organization were being regularized. The Director (Personnel) had been directed to issue orders to this effect, he said.

“As part of the compassionate and dependent job recruitment process in Singareni, the company is appointing those who join the company as first transfer workers. If they complete the minimum muster after working for one year, they are recognized as permanent employees as general labourers,” he said.