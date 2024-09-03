Singareni CMD asks officials to produce, transport 2 lakh tonnes coal per day

The CMD said that to achieve the current financial year target of 72 million tonnes there was a need to increase daily coal production

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 September 2024, 07:43 PM

SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N Balram

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited(SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N Balram has asked officials to take steps to produce at least 2 lakh tonnes of coal and the same amount of coal to be transported on a daily basis.

The CMD, who held a review meeting on coal production with senior officials on Tuesday, said that to achieve the current financial year target of 72 million tonnes there was a need to increase daily coal production. He also asked the officials to ensure removal of 14 lakh overburden every day.

He directed the officials to complete all the works related to Kothagudem VK Open Cast, Yellandu Rompedu Open Cast, Bellampally Goleti Open Cast and Ramagundam Coal Mine, which the company was planning to start during the current financial year.

Balram also reviewed the progress of the Naini coal block acquired by the company in Odisha and asked officials to take steps to start coal production at the earliest. “If the trees in the Naini Block area are counted and removed, the production can be started immediately.

We have to be in touch with the Odisha forest department so that the task is completed at the earliest,” he said.