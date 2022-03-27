Ethics and moral values in education are a must

Hyderabad: Ethics and morals are essential for a fulfilling lifestyle and can’t be isolated from any parts of life. Moral and Ethical education has always aimed at promoting a student’s overall development at school along with building on the student’s character development. Young students are the future citizens of the world that is currently being shaped. The way we educate our children has a large impact on the way things are going to be in the future. Education plays a major role in creating responsible adult.

Afterall, a book, a pen, a teacher and a classroom are enough to create a difference in the world.

Ethical and Moral education is an important skill that we must bestow upon young students. Ethics and morality are values that should be given just as much importance as the other regular subjects that we teach students at school. I strongly believe that a person with strong ethics and high morality value are the ones that go on to bring about positive change in the world.

During my time in school, my teachers focused on instilling these values within me by promoting activities that could boost my knowledge on ethics and moral values. From allowing me to spend a year as a volunteer at a Shelter home to allowing me to take part in community drives- my teachers and parents have been a driving force behind instilling the right value system in me at an early stage. This in turn has helped me to have a more open and positive attitude that has allowed me to do well in all my professional and non-professional endeavours.

I would like to conclude by stating that the most important endeavour for us as human beings is to bring about effective change in the world that helps us leave our mark on the world and that I think is only possible with inculcating Ethics and Morals in our system of education.

