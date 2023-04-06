Ever heard of ‘bhindi noodles’? Check out this combination at a Myanmar restaurant

A Twitter user shared a picture of a plate of bhindi noodles that was served at a restaurant in Myanmar’s Yangon

Hyderabad: A lot of us love Chinese food, especially noodles, with a lot of veggies in it, but have you ever thought of bhindi (or okra) in your noodles? Well, a woman took to her Twitter to post a picture of a plate of ‘bhindi noodles’, and the netizens are, of course, not keeping their calm.

A Twitter user named Satabdi shared a picture of a plate of noodles that was served at a restaurant in Myanmar’s Yangon. It can be seen that the noodles were cooked with an array of vegetables and sauces, along with bhindi. The woman mentioned that it tasted absolutely “delicious” in one of her comments.

“Tried some bhendi (bhindi/okra/ladies fingers) noodles. Yangon, Myanmar (sic),” the caption read.

The post has gone viral on the internet and has received mixed reactions from internet users. “Would love to try this some day (sic),” a user said, “Never imagined Bhindi in this way. Is it cooked with the noodles or separately since it takes time? (sic),” another questioned.