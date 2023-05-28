Every household in state benefited from welfare schemes: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:36 PM, Sun - 28 May 23

Mahabubabad: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said on Sunday that every household in Telangana had benefited from the welfare and development schemes launched by visionary Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Rao was speaking at the “Atmeeya Sammelanam” organised on the outskirts of Cherlapalem and Haripirala villages in the Thorruru mandal in the district. Earlier in the day, he inaugurated the Gram Panchayat building, constructed at a cost of Rs 20 lakh, at Cherlapalem.

He also unveiled the statue of Ambedkar and laid the foundation stone for road construction works at the village. “The development and welfare schemes introduced by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao have reached every household in the state. I urge the party activists to take these schemes to the people and counter the conspiracies of Congress and BJP,” Rao said. He expressed confidence that the BRS would win the upcoming Assembly elections.

Rao criticized the central government for pursuing policies detrimental to the welfare of the people and privatizing public sectors.

He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of deploying organizations such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Income Tax (IT) department to target TRS leaders.

He said that Rs 35 crore had been allotted to Charlapalem village for development works. He also assured the local residents of job opportunities at the upcoming palm oil factory at Gopalagiri village. MPP Chinna Anjaiah, ZPTC Mangalapalli Srinivas and other senior leaders were present at the programmes.