| Everything You Need To Know About Flag Code Of India

Everything you need to know about Flag Code of India

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:22 PM, Mon - 1 August 22

Hyderabad: The Flag Code of India is a set of laws and conventions about the use, display, and hoisting of the Indian national flag. It was brought into effect on January 26, 2002. The Indian government amended some of its provisions recently.

Here are details about the flag code and the recent amendments:

What is the Flag Code of India?

The Flag Code of India brings together all laws, conventions, practices, and instructions for the display of the National Flag. It governs the display of the National Flag by Private, Public, and Government Institutions.

Which material can be used to produce the National Flag?

The Flag Code of India, 2002 was amended vide Order dated December 30, 2021, and National Flag made of polyester or machine-made Flag have been allowed. Now, the National Flag shall be made of hand spun and handwoven or machine-made, cotton/polyester/woo1/silk/khadi bunting.

Size and shape of the National Flag

The National Flag can be rectangular. It can be of any size but the ratio of the length to the height (width) of the National Flag should be 3:2.

Can I display the National Flag at my home?

A member of the public, a private organization, or an educational institution may hoist/display the National Flag on all days or occasions following the dignity and honour of the National Flag.

What is the timing for flying the National Flag in the open/at the home?

The Centre amended the Flag Code of India, allowing the national flag to be flown both during the day and at night if it is displayed in the open or on the house of a member of the public. Earlier, the tricolour could be hoisted only between sunrise and sunset.

What should I keep in mind while displaying the National Flag at my home?

Whenever the National Flag is on display, it should occupy the position of honour and should be distinctly placed. A damaged or disheveled National Flag should not be displayed. No other flag or bunting should be placed higher than or above or side by side with the

Also, the National Flag should not be used as a portion of costume or uniform, or accessory of any description which is worn below the waist of any person nor shall it be embroidered or printed on cushions, handkerchiefs, napkins, undergarments, or any dress material.

Can I display the National Flag on my car?

The privilege of hoisting the National Flag on cars is only limited to the following:

• President

• Vice-President

• Governors and Lieutenant Governors

• Heads of Indian Missions/Posts

• Prime Minister

• Cabinet Ministers, Minister of State, and Deputy Ministers of the Union

• Chief Minister and Cabinet Minister of a State or Union Territory

• Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Deputy Speaker

of Lok Sabha, Chairman of Legislative Councils in States, Speakers of the

Legislative Assemblies in States and Union Territories, Deputy Chairman of

Legislative Council in States, Deputy Speakers of Legislative Assemblies in

States and Union Territories

• Chief Justice of India

• Judges of Supreme Court

• Chief Justice of High Courts

• Judges of High Courts

How should the National Flag be disposed of?

If the National Flag is damaged, it should be destroyed as a whole in private, preferably by burning or any other method considering the dignity of the National Flag. The National Flag, if made of paper, is waved by the general public, these flags should not be discarded on the ground. These should be discarded in private, keeping in mind the dignity of the National Flag.

Insulting the National Flag will attract a prison term of three years.