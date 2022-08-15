Two electrocuted while hoisting national flag near Patancheru

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:47 PM, Mon - 15 August 22

Relatives are crying at the dead body of one of two deceased in Patancheru on Monday.

Sangareddy: The 75 years of Indian Independence celebrations turned tragic in Sangareddy District after two persons got electrocuted and one seriously injured when they came in touch with live electric wires while hoisting the national flag at Anand Nagar Colony of Indresham Village under Patancheru Police Station Limits on Monday.

To mark the Independence Day celebrations, the residents of Anand Nagar Colony have made arrangements for hoisting the national flag on Monday. However, they did not notice that the flagpole was installed close to overhead electric wires. While hoisting the flag, three residents of Anand Nagar came in touch with the live wires. While two of them died on the spot, another person was battling for life in the hospital.

The victims were Anil Kumar Goud (40), and Tirupathi (42). The injured was Dhanunjaya (38). A case was registered. Patancheru MLA G Mahipal Reddy has met the family members of the deceased and assured to support the families. He has also arranged transportation to take the dead bodies to their native places. Reddy has asked the officials to ensure the injured Dhanunjay get the best treatment.