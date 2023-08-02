Online sale of National Flags through ePostOffice portal

The National Flags will be available for sale at 6,214 Post Offices across Telangana and can be purchased at Rs.25 per flag.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:01 PM, Wed - 2 August 23

Hyderabad: The Department of Posts, India, has announced the commencement of sale of National Flags online and through the Post Offices under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga 2.0’ campaign as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ celebrations.

The campaign aims to instil a sense of patriotism and unity among citizens by encouraging them to proudly hoist the National Flag in their homes during the upcoming Independence Day celebrations, a press release said on Wednesday.

The National Flags will be available for sale at 6,214 Post Offices across Telangana and can be purchased at Rs.25 per flag. Online purchasing option through ePostOffice portal.https://www.epostoffice.gov.in/ will be available till August 12.

Customers can purchase up to five flags each online and delivery will be arranged at the desired address without any extra charges on or before August 13, the press release added.