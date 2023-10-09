EVM godown examined in Siddipet by Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil

Following the Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines, the godown, where the EVMs, were housed, was opened in the presence of political leaders associated with different political parties

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:07 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

EVM godown is being examined by Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil in Siddipet on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion on Monday, Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil said that they have opened the godown while photographing and videographing the entire process. Patil has said that they have examined VVPATs, Balance Unit, and Control Unit. The Collector has said that they have also examined the functioning of CCTV Cameras placed inside and outside the godown as well besides directing the Police personnel posted at the godown to keep a strict vigil.

BRS Party leader Kanakaiah, BJP Leader Srinivas, Election Superintendent Rameshwar and others were present.

