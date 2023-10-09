CID arrest Tamil Nadu man in connection with fraud case worth Rs 29 crore

Nearly a decade later, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) arrested a man from Tamil Nadu in connection with a fraud case worth Rs 29 crore reported in Nacharam way back in 2013
The arrested person – Mohanraj from Chennai along with other suspects allegedly swindled the funds from a beverage company and caused loss of Rs 29 crore.
Mohanraj had been absconding since the commission of offence. Based on specific inputs, a special team from CID went to Chennai and nabbed him. He was brought to the city and produced before a local court in LB Nagar, which remanded him in judicial custody.
CID Director, Mahesh Bhagwat appreciated the investigation team and announced rewards to them.