BRS leader Manne Krishank arrested

In its complaint the BJP alleged that ever since the Delhi police iled a case against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in the alleged doctored video of union Home Minister Amit Shah, the banners and posters of the party were being destroyed.

Hyderabad: BRS leader Krishank Manne was arrested by the police, who earlier in the day took him into custody at the Panthangi tollgate while he was travelling from Kothagudem to Hyderabad on Wednesday.

He was detained following a complaint lodged against him by the Osmania University (OU) administration at the OU police station and subsequently taken to the Choutuppal police station.

In a series of posts on X, Krishank said the police stopped his car at the Panthangi checkpost while returning to Hyderabad from Kothagudem to participate in a press conference of BRS working president KT Rama Rao.

“From last 30 minutes instead of checking vehicle, they have made us stand saying higher officials will come,” he said.

“Crime Inspector Choutuppal sitting in our Car taking us to Choutuppal POLICE Station … dont know why? (sic)” he said, in the second post.

Krishank’s wife Suhasini, daughter of former union Minister Sarve Satyanarayana, raised serious concerns about his “missing”.

“Where is Krishank? He has not been taken to the Choutuppal police station nor has he arrived there. The police have prevented others, who were with Krishank, from following them. Why take him alone and prevent others from following?” she said in her post on X.

He was later brought to the CCS headquarters and was presented before the court after medical examination. The Osmania University police filed a case against Krishank for allegedly disseminating a fake letter about the closure of university hostels and mess at OU.

The complaint, lodged by Chief Warden G Srinivas, alleged that a fabricated notice circulating on social media falsely claimed the closure of these facilities at OU, tarnishing the university’s reputation. BRS working president KT Rama Rao termed Krishank’s arrest as atrocious and illegal.

He said Krishank was arrested only because he questioned gully Congress party’s failures and Delhi BJP’s oppressions.

“Then, we saw Emergency. Now, we are witnessing an undeclared Emergency. The Congress and the BJP will pay a heavy price for their joint witch hunt. These dictatorial acts will be punished in Telangana people’s court,” he said.

He stated that the Congress-BJP will meet the same fate as faced by the then rulers for their onslaught on democracy.

He informed that the BRS legal team is pursuing the matter to ensure that justice will prevail. Earlier, the BRS questioned the “blatant curbing of freedom of the opposition party leaders” while the MCC for Lok Sabha polls was in place.

“Is this a fair election if an opposition leader cannot even move around in the state and also conduct a press meet at their party office? A police officer gets into the car of the Social Media Convenor and Spokesperson of our Party Manne Krishank and the police seem to be illegally detaining him for no reason. Hope @ECISVEEP @SpokespersonECI takes this into cognizance and initiates prompt action,” the party said in a post on X.