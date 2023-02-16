Ex-Andhra Pradesh BJP President Kanna Lakshmi Narayana quits party

I hereby tender my resignation to my primary membership of the Party with immediate effect due to my personal reasons and compulsions

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:23 PM, Thu - 16 February 23

Hyderabad: Former BJP Andhra Pradesh president, Kanna Lakshmi Narayana on Thursday resigned from the party.

In a letter addressed to the BJP National President, JP Nadda, he wrote, “I hereby tender my resignation to my primary membership of the Party with immediate effect due to my personal reasons and compulsions’. A copy of his resignation from the party was also marked to AP BJP chief Somu Veerraju.

According to reports, the former Minister and former BJP AP chief said he was feeling sidelined in the party and was unhappy at the way the party affairs were being run in the State.

Lakshmi Narayana was also a national executive member of the BJP at the time of his resignation.