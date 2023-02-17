Ex-HCA officials call for smooth conduct of association elections

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:04 PM, Fri - 17 February 23

Hyderabad: Former Hyderabad Cricket Association officials, including the likes of ex-president Arshad Ayub, secretaries K John Manoj, T Shesh Narayan, called all the club secretaries and officials to cooperate for smooth conduct of the association elections.

The members thanked the Supreme Court for appointing Retired Judge L Nageswara Rao to initiate and oversee the process and said they would provide their full cooperation for the process.

Speaking to the media at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal on Friday, Arshad Ayub clarified that there is no dispute regarding any club. “There is no dispute regarding the voting rights of any affiliated clubs. The 80 clubs which the previous ruling group were referring to have no relevance,” he said.

He further revealed that the panel comprising Justices (retd) Anil R Dave, GV Seethapathy and former BCCI CEO Ratnakar Shetty, has finalized the voting list.

“We are all grateful to the Supreme Court and very confident that Justice (Retd) Nageswara Rao would address issues which should facilitate early elections,” he said.

He also said that the members were happy that they were holding the meeting inside the stadium unlike the Special General Meeting in December last year which was conducted outside the stadium.

““Yes, we are really happy that we are holding this meeting inside the Stadium for when we convened the Special General Meeting in December last, we were illegitimately forced to conduct that one outside the main gate of the Stadium,” he said.

John Manoj called for unity in the time of crisis and to help the officials conduct the elections smoothly.