Ex-police officer complains of murder attempt by Congress leader, son

Former additional DCP, A Subhash Chandra Bose alleged that Congress Khammam Assembly candidate Tummala Nageswara Rao and his son Yugandhar attempted to eliminate him.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:54 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

File photo of Tummala Nageswara Rao

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, he said that Congress leaders posted a complaint on cVIGIL app alleging money was stocked in his house at Sriram Hills in the city. By the time police and election officials reached his house, Congress corporators along with 400 goondas arrived and attacked the house on Tuesday night.

The incident created a panic among the family members and the colony residents. The Congress corporators Chava Narayana Rao, Kamartapu Murali, spouses of women corporators Narender, Mandadapu Manohar, Nagul Meera and Sadhu Ramesh Reddy were involved in the attack, he said,

Bose informed that an attempt to murder complaint was lodged at Khanapuram Haveli police station against all those involved in the incident. Nageswara Rao in many election meetings stated that he telephoned the DGP asking to remove his gunmen.

He further informed that he had 35 years association with veteran politician Puvvada Nageswara Rao and that was why he extended support to his son and BRS Khammam Assembly candidate Puvvada Ajay Kumar. The ex-police officer said he took VRS in order to work for Ajay Kumar’s victory.

Bose alleged that Congress candidate Nageswara Rao, who feared defeat in the election, telephoned him 20 days back and threatened him. The people in Khammam were watching the acts of the Congress leader and would teach him a fitting lesson.

BRS leader Talluri Jeevan Kumar complained that the Congress candidate was damaging peace in Khammam city. Nageswara Rao tasked one of his followers to lodge a complaint against him through cVIGIL app to defame BRS and at that time no BRS worker went to his house at Sri City.

Chamber of Commerce president C Krishna Rao and Sriram Hills colony association secretary V Rajeswara Rao the politics of vengeance played by Nagewara Rao were seen in Khammam. They condemned the act of Congress workers.