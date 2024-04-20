BRS leaders deny allegations against former minister Puvvada

They alleged that Congress leaders were trying to spread lies against the Puvvada family that enjoyed public trust for the past five decades. His political opponents were trying to throw mud on former minister Ajay Kumar.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 April 2024, 08:25 PM

Khammam: BRS leaders vehemently denied the allegations that former minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar had conspired to attack incumbent minister Tummala Nageswara Rao during Assembly elections.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, Mayor P Neeraja, BRS town president Pagadala Nagaraju, DCCB former chairman K Nagabhushanam, former SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar, senior leader Bommera Rammurthy and others strongly condemned the allegations against Ajay Kumar made based on report published in a newspaper.

They alleged that Congress leaders were trying to spread lies against the Puvvada family that enjoyed public trust for the past five decades. His political opponents were trying to throw mud on former minister Ajay Kumar.

The BRS demanded Congress leaders to produce the evidence for their allegations in front of the media for the people to know. As Congress was in power an investigation could be ordered but it was not right to accuse Ajay Kumar unnecessarily, the leaders said.