Four Congress leaders file nomination for Khammam LS

It might be noted that nomination papers for the seat were filed on Tuesday on behalf of a Congress ticket aspirant Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy by the party leaders.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 April 2024, 09:20 PM

Khammam: As the indecisiveness of the Congress high command continues on Khammam Lok Sabha candidate selection with one day left for filing nominations, three more leaders of the party have filed nomination papers for the seat.

Congress high command has not announced the party candidate for the seat. On Wednesday two sets of nomination papers belonging to Rayala Nageswara Rao as Congress candidate were filed by his followers D Chandrasekhar Singh, Malidu Venkateswarlu and others.

One set of nomination papers belonging to Congress leader from Kothagudem, Naga Sitaramulu was filed by an individual Naga Teja Prakash. Similarly the party leader Potla Nageswara Rao filed three sets of nominations as the Congress candidate.

Interestingly, three aspirants Mallu Nandini- the wife deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Ponguleti Prasad Reddy- the brother of Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and T Yugandhar- the son of Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, remained quiet.

Meanwhile, the followers of Vikramarka were spreading the news on social media that Congress high command confirmed the ticket to Vikramarka’s wife Nandini and she would file nomination papers on Thursday.