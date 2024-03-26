Excise policy case: BRS MLC K Kavitha sent to judicial custody till April 9

By IANS Updated On - 26 March 2024, 02:33 PM

New Delhi: A court on Tuesday sent Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC, K. Kavitha to judicial custody till April 9 in connection with the money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

The accused was produced before Special Judge Kaweri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court on expiry of her previously extended three-day Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody.

The probe agency on Tuesday moved an application before the judge seeking her direction to send the accused to judicial custody saying that her further custodial interrogation is not required.

On the other hand, Kavitha’s counsel Advocate Nitesh Rana sought interim bail on grounds of her son’s exams. The court has posted her bail application for April 1.

The ED had arrested Kavitha, who is the daughter of BRS President and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, on March 15 after searches at her residence in Hyderabad.

Special Counsel for ED Zoheb Hossain had last time argued that Kavitha conspired with other people and was actively involved in the payment of kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 crore.

He had claimed that she was involved in establishing the money laundering ecosystem i.e. M/s Indo Spirits through her proxy which generated proceeds of crime worth Rs 192.8 crore.

“By such acts, Kavitha is involved in various processes and activities relating to Proceeds of Crime (POC) to the tune of at least Rs 292.8 crore,” the ED alleged.

Hossain had submitted that even after giving multiple opportunities to cooperate in the investigation and recording of statements, Kavitha has not given true and complete disclosure.

“…she is giving evasive reply during the custodial interrogation,” he had said.

During the ED custody period, various other persons/co-accused statements have been confronted with her, the agency had told the court.

Further, the Directorate of Forensic Science report dated May 17, 2023, reflected the delegation/formatting of mobile data during the ED probe period.

“Data in her mobile phone has been extracted and is being analysed,” ED had said.

“Some of the details of the business and profession of her nephew Sh. Meka Sri Sharan was also sought during the course of the statement. In response to this, she simply said ‘I am not aware’.”

Hossain had told the court that it was revealed during the investigation in the last seven days that Meka Saran is involved in the transfer/utilisation of POC from Indo Spirits.

Earlier, senior advocate Vikram Chaudhary appeared for the BRS leader and accused the ED of flouting the Supreme Court’s directions, submitting that Kavitha’s arrest is a blatant abuse of power and authority, and disregards the apex court’s September 2023 order.

In response, the ED had said that it hasn’t made any statement in any court, including the Supreme Court, that no coercive action will be taken against Kavitha, and contended that there is enough evidence and statements of witnesses against the arrested lawmaker in the matter.

The agency had also accused the BRS leader of destroying evidence and said that it has summoned her husband, Anil Kumar, and house help on March 18 for the extraction of digital data.

“We are also summoning two other persons who gave statements against her to confront her,” the ED had said.