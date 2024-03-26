This is not a money laundering case, but a political laundering one: Kavitha

Kavitha, who is currently in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, was produced before the Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday at the end of her custody.

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha on Tuesday said the case against her is not a money laundering case but one of ‘political laundering’. She exuded confidence that she would come out clean, adding that she had complete faith in the judiciary in this regard.

Before entering the court, the BRS legislator spoke to mediapersons waiting outside that the case against her is fabricated and false. She attacked the BJP stating that she might be lodged in the jail temporarily but her self-esteem cannot be shattered. She reiterated that there is no question of her turning into an approver.

“This is not a money laundering case but a political laundering case. One accused has joined BJP, the second accused is getting a BJP ticket and the third accused has given Rs 50 crore to BJP in electoral bonds. I will come out clean like a pearl,” she declared.

Kavitha was arrested on March 15 by the ED from her residence in Hyderabad and was sent to a six-day custody. The remand was later extended for three more days, till March 26. On Tuesday, she was produced before the court which sent her to judicial custody till April 9.