Exotic animals displayed at pub: Forest dept officials detain seven persons in Hyderabad

Forest department officials along with the Hyderabad Task Force detained seven persons including the owner and staff of the pub and pet sellers

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:24 PM, Tue - 30 May 23

Hyderabad: A day after videos of exotic animals being displayed as part of an event at a pub in the city surfaced, the forest department officials along with the Hyderabad Task Force on Tuesday detained seven persons including the owner and staff of the pub and pet sellers.

Those detained include Vinay Reddy, owner of Xora pub, Varahala Naidu, pub manager, Yaser, Tarun, Vamshi and Karthik, pet shop owners. The officials also rescued various species including Persian and Bengal cats, Iguanas, Sugar Glider and Sun Conure.

Forest Department officials said the pub management incorporated live exotic wildlife into their premises as part of the ‘Wild Jungle Party’ theme on Sunday.

The move quickly garnered attention after video footage of the event went viral on social media platforms, igniting outrage among concerned citizens. Initially shared on Instagram, the clips caught the eye of a Twitter user who questioned the ethics and legality of displaying live animals in such an environment.

The credentials of the dealer and supplier from where these animals were procured were investigated and two other persons, including a doctor, are also under the scanner, it is learnt. The Jubilee Hills police said no case was booked in connection with the incident and that the Forest Department already took up the matter.

Meanwhile, the night club on Tuesday issued a statement in response to concerns raised about the involvement of animals in the event and sought to explain the measures taken to ensure the well-being of the animals involved.

According to the club management, all the animals featured in the event were duly licensed and in compliance with the necessary safety regulations. “We wish to assure attendees that no animals were harmed during the event as they were handled with the utmost care and diligence,” the statement read.

Xora further said the event team had gone to great lengths to prioritise the welfare of the animals and prevent any adverse effects caused by loud noises or other factors.

