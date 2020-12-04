Expectant father Williamson non-committal over NZ Test availability

“It’s sort of wait and see,” Williamson said to questions about whether he would take paternity leave.

Hamilton: New Zealand batting maestro Kane Williamson was non-committal Friday about his availability for the Black Caps’ remaining Tests this month with his partner Sarah Raheem due to give birth to their first child.

“It’s sort of wait and see,” Williamson said to questions about whether he would take paternity leave.

Williamson hit a career best 251 on Friday to contribute nearly half of New Zealand’s 519 for seven declared in the first innings of the opening Test against the West Indies in Hamilton.

The talismanic captain is seen as an integral part of the Black Caps with the second Test against the West Indies due to start on December 11 and the first of two Tests against Pakistan to start on December 26.

Sweeping all four is crucial to New Zealand’s hopes of making the final of the World Test championship and Williamson said the baby is due “mid to late December”.

“It’s a very exciting time in anybody’s life, and certainly in mine, so we’re just going to cross that bridge when we can and see how things unfold,” he said, playing a straight bat when asked about his availability.

“It’s very difficult to pre-plan anyway these sorts of things.”

