Expedite integrated collectorate works, Puvvada tells officials

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:33 PM, Fri - 9 September 22

Minister P Ajay Kumar told officials to speed up the construction works of integrated collectorate at VV Palem in Khammam on Friday.

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar directed the district officials and the contractor to speed up construction work of the integrated district offices complex coming up at VV Palem on the outskirts of Khammam city.

The minister along with district Collector VP Gautham visited the construction site and reviewed the progress of the works on Friday. He expressed displeasure at the delay in the construction work and wanted officials to submit a report detailing progress of the work.

Ajay Kumar noted that the construction work was already behind the schedule and going on at slow pace. He instructed officials to engage an additional work force to speed up the work. Works related to furniture, electric wiring, lighting and flooring have to be speeded up.

He said that for the convenience of administration, the State government was constructing integrated district offices complexes at all district headquarters to locate all the district offices at one place. It helps to take the services closer to the people.

The minister checked the construction plan and told officials to ensure the construction should be as per the plan. The new collectorate building was an ambitious project for the government. It was being constructed at a cost of Rs 44 crores.

Officials explained that the construction of main building slabs and internal civil works have already been completed and the finishing works were underway. The flooring works have already been completed in many rooms.

The entire front portion of the building premises should be paved and vacuum dewatering concrete (VDF) roads should be laid on the walkway and behind the building complex. Planting and lawn work in the middle of the building complex should look aesthetic, Ajay Kumar suggested.

Later in the day the minister distributed Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubharak cheques to 56 beneficiaries and CMRF cheques to 110 beneficiaries at Raghunadhapalem. He paid homage to the portrait of people’s poet Kaloji Narayana Rao marking his jayanthi.