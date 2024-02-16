| Experience Cuisines Of Five South Indian States At This Restaurant In Hyderabad

16 February 2024

Hyderabad: AIDU, a South Indian Kitchen and Bar, was unveiled in Hyderabad at Jubilee Hills, with an aim to take South Indian cuisine to the global map. They offer guests a thorough experience of the diverse culinary traditions spanning five states.

AIDU, as it translates in Telugu and Kannada to “five,” offers a haven for epicurean delight as it symbolises the incorporation of flavours and dishes from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh under one roof.

The menu features an array of standout dishes crafted to highlight the diverse culinary heritage of South India. They have dishes like Stuffed Paniyaram, Meen Pollichattu, Chintakaya Kodi Kebab, Kuttu Parota Motta Curry, Manglorean Fish Curry, and a lot more. Their cocktail selection includes Mogratini, Thengai Tipple, and Neelambiri drawing inspiration from the rich ingredients and vibrant culture of South India, offering a refreshing and immersive experience.

“In every meticulous detail, we pay homage to the vibrant tapestry of the South Indian peninsula. From the artfully curated spices to the harmonious melodies that grace our space, each dish we craft whispers a tale, intricately weaving together the diverse culinary legacies of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh into a seamless narrative of flavour and tradition,” said Aman Chainani, Managing Director at AIDU.

