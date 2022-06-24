Experience the magic of Türkiye at Hyatt Place Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:43 PM, Fri - 24 June 22

Hyderabad: Hyatt Place Hyderabad, Banjara Hills, is organising an authentic Turkish food festival — Flavours of Türkiye till July 3. Turkish cuisine can be largely described as a fusion and refinement of Mediterranean, Baklan, Middle Eastern, Armenian and Georgian cuisines. The interest of this event is to showcase the rich culture of Türkiye and their diverse food flavours to the audience of Hyderabad.

This festival in collaboration with Consulate General of Republic of Türkiye, Turkish Airlines and MAK Projects. The reason behind this association is having a wide audience from Hyderabad visiting Istanbul and other places of Turkey and embracing their food and culture, by exploring the authentic flavours of Türkiye.

In collaboration with Turkish Consulate, Chef Eyüp Kemal is brought on board — visiting all the way from Türkiye to curate this exclusive festive menu. By sourcing all the major ingredients from his hometown, he promises to maintain authenticity.

The grand launch was attended by Consulate Generals, bureaucrats, socialites, and influencers. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT & Industries, Government of Telangana; AK Khan, Advisor to the Telangana State on minority affairs; Animesh Barat, General Manager, Hyatt Place Hyderabad; Sammya Majumder, Head Chef, Hyatt Place Hyderabad; besides Chef Kemal were present at the gala dinner.

To add to this whole experience, there’s a huge giveaway for free stays at Türkiye! Dine in and participate in this lucky draw contest, and get a chance to visit this travel destination. The winner of the lucky draw will be hosted at Park Hyatt and Grand Hyatt in Istanbul, in addition to free tickets to Istanbul sponsored by the Turkish Airlines.

What’s more? A special cooking workshop by Chef Eyüp Kemal Sevinç is being organised with 2 hours of exclusive cooking class followed by a special lunch. This is truly a feast for all food enthusiasts!

Chef Kemal said, “During the festival, we will serve different types of salads, soups, deserts, different main courses, Turkish Coffee, Turkish Tea. Some of the signature dishes we will be serving are ‘Ezogelin Çorbasi’ (Spicy Red Lentil Soup); ‘Köpoğlu’ (Kyopolou – Roasted Eggplant & Pepper Dip); ‘Zeytinyağli Enginar’ (Artichokes Braised in Olive Oil); ‘Perde Pilavi’ (Pastry encrusted pilaf with chicken, nuts and raisins) and ‘Aşure’ (Wheat berry pudding with dried fruits and nuts). I am sure people of Hyderabad will love all this.”

“Turkish food is loved for its simplicity, authenticity and is extremely popular. Dinner will be charged at Rs 1,500 per person plus taxes, which will be a buffet, the buffet will include Turkish delights, including live Turkish ice cream, shawarma and lot of other stuff. During the next 10 days, guests are sure to taste some fabulous cuisine,” shared Barat.