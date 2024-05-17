Experts of CWC, CGWD tour Koutala gram panchayat in Asifabad

Experts of CWC and CGWD inspect a rain water recharge pit in Koutala mandal centre on Friday

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A member of the Central Water Commission (CWC) and a scientist from Central Ground Water Department (CGWD) expressed satisfaction over the implementation of various developmental works taken up under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA). They inspected the works in Koutala mandal centre as part of field visit for the 5th best national water awards, on Friday.

A Sathish Kumar of the CWC and D Mohanta of the CGWD inspected rain water recharge pits, fish ponds and other works built in Koutala gram panchayat. They were satisfied by the quality of the works and utilisation of the scheme. They advised the officials to work with the similar passion to implement works under other union government sponsored schemes.

The experts said that 100 marks would be given to efforts of civic bodies such as conservation of water, utilisation, innovation, creation of employment, implementation of schemes. They opined that Koutala mandal headquarters had all eligibility to compete with other civic bodies to bag the award. They complimented local public representatives, officials and staffers for becoming partners of the effective water management practices.