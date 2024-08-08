Telangana: Asifabad Collector asks people to become partners of cleanliness drive

The Collector ordered the officials of the health department to take steps to prevent vector-borne diseases. He told officials of the animal husbandry department to check the menace of stray dogs

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 August 2024, 05:52 PM

Collector Venkatesh Dhothre

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Collector Venkatesh Dhothre asked people to become partners in keeping villages clean. He took part in a cleanliness and greenery drive at Buruguguda village in Asifabad mandal on Thursday.

Venkatesh underscored the need to keep environs tidy to prevent seasonal diseases. He urged the public to dump unused things and to prevent stagnation of water on the premises of the houses.

He asked the officials to ensure garb was lifted every day. He requested them to take part in ongoing greenery drive, Vanamahotsam by planting saplings and to strive hard to protect them.

The Collector ordered the officials of the health department to take steps to prevent vector-borne diseases. He told officials of the animal husbandry department to check the menace of stray dogs.

He advised women to utilize Mahila Shakti scheme to achieve financial empowerment. He asked officials to address the delay in giving wages to beneficiaries of NREGA when locals brought the issue to his notice.

District Rural Development Officer Dattaram, Divisional level Panchayat Officer Umar Hussain and MPDO Srinivas were present.