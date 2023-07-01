Experts predict Hyderabad will surpass Mumbai in tall building count by 2028

Mumbai currently holds the distinction of having the maximum number of skyscrapers in the country, accounting for 70 per cent of them

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:43 PM, Sat - 1 July 23

Hyderabad: Once known for its iconic Charminar, Hyderabad continues to evolve and has now become synonymous with modern marvels like the Cyber Towers and other iconic structures, said city’s top civil engineers at a press conference on Friday to discuss the changing landscape and the upcoming National Convention of Civil Engineers, NATCON-2023, to be held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) on July 17 and 18.

The theme of the convention, “Building Tall And Resilient- Rising High,” highlights the city’s ambition to create towering structures that are not only visually striking but also resilient in the face of challenges. The convention will host an international seminar focused on this theme, inviting experts from various countries to share their insights and experiences.

K. Rajkumar, the President of the South India Association of Consulting Civil Engineers (India) (ACCEI), said the event is expected to attract around 600 delegates including 14 speakers from national and international backgrounds.

One of the highlights of the press conference was the discussion about the race for skyscrapers among Indian cities. Mumbai currently holds the distinction of having the maximum number of skyscrapers in the country, accounting for 70 per cent of them. However, Hyderabad stands strong in second place, boasting approximately 8 per cent of tall buildings in India.

Dr. Ranga Rao, a representative from ACCEI, expressed his belief that Hyderabad has the potential to surpass Mumbai in the next five years. “Hyderabad is going to have more than tall buildings very soon. The city has a stable and safe land as far as earthquakes are concerned. We have more land banks and construction is relatively cheaper here,” he said.