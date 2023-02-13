| Explained What Is De Influencing And Why Is It All Over Social Media

Explained: What is de-influencing and why is it all over social media?

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:18 PM, Mon - 13 February 23

Representative photo.

Hyderabad: Do you know about influencer marketing? It is basically when a brand employs social media influencers who have thousands of followers, to promote their products.

This form of marketing has been rampant in the fashion and skincare, real estate, and F&B industry in recent times, with brands making the most of celebrities’ and influencers’ following.

However, if you are someone who spends enough time online, at some point you are bound to be irritated by unrequited promotions and posts about how a certain skincare product worked well for a certain someone.

Perhaps stemming from the same frustration, a bunch of users on social media platforms is now a part of the latest trend that is synonymous with the term ‘de-influencing’.

These users are coming together to post what not to buy, busting the promotional content which earlier promoted the products. They are trying products and creating content as to how those products are not worth your pennies. It is basically the opposite of influencing.

The trend is especially popular on TikTok with the hashtag #deinfluencing touching close to 70 million views. And the reason behind this could be attributed to the rising number of brand collaborations and also the false positive reviews by some influencers.

On the other hand, de-influencers are for now perceived, to be honest, authentic, and representative of a new wave of influencers that are not just looking to fill their pockets with brand money.