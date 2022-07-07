Deepa Sree, who is admired for her perfect body curves, calls her figure ‘Hyperbola’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:45 PM, Thu - 7 July 22

Hyderabad: While everyone wants a perfectly carved body, don’t you think that maintaining the same is an onerous task? Ask the people who have toiled themselves for gaining such chiselled curves. Deepa Sree is one of them! She is already idolised for her fashion and beauty sense. But there is more to her persona; it is also her curvaceous body that captivates a horde of people.

Seeing her well-maintained physique, Deepa Sree is often polled about her fitness regimes and diet plans. The influencer tries to answer all the questions profoundly. Speaking about her body, Deepa Sree denotes her figure with the mathematical term Hyperbola. Why? While in mathematics, a hyperbola is a type of smooth curve lying in a plane, even Deepa Sree’s body curves are flawless.

Rating the level of difficulty for attaining and retaining such a figure, here’s what Deepa says: “I believe in eating healthy, and I don’t support the idea of dieting. I understand that fitness can be achieved by following a healthy routine and way of living.” Deepa Sree’s daily workout routine includes walking after every meal, skipping, and working out on a cross-trainer at home.

Did you know that Deepa Sree is also referred to as the natural version of Kim Kardashian because of her curves? Besides that, she is also known for her seductive brown eyes and extremely long, thick brown hair. Deepa Sree is indeed a great source of inspiration for everyone who thinks that having a well-maintained body is unthinkable.

Born in Hyderabad to an orthodox Telugu Brahmin community, heeding her passion for fashion was a bit tough. But Deepa Sree had always received relentless support from her parents. Being a daughter of J.S. Murthy (a top astrologer in India), she does astrology and tarot reading as well. Besides Instagram, Deepa Sree is also loved for her YouTube videos.

She has worked with brands like De Moza Stores, Sugar, MyGlamm, St. Botanica, The Moms Co, Organic Harvest, Flipkart, Amazon, Sanfe, Sirona and more than 500 brands. Deepa decided to share her clothing with all her admirers through her Instagram page “Deepa Sree’s closet”.