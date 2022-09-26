Niranjan Samani is proving his prowess from being a doctor to an influencer

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:04 PM, Mon - 26 September 22

Hyderabad: Being a multifaceted persona is the new normal in today’s quick-paced world. But it’s not a piece of old tackle to don several hats, is it? However, exceptions are everywhere, and today, we are spotlighting one of them: Dr. Niranjan Samani. Yes, he is a doctor and also an influencer who is loved for his nifty content.

What is your ideal connotation of the term ‘doctor’? Is it a white coat, a stethoscope around the neck, or a hospital? Well, Dr. Niranjan Samani is different! Along with the aforementioned things, he majorly uses creativity and content creation as his tools of treatment. But why? Here’s what Dr. Niranjan Samani says: “The powers of social media are unmatched. It allows you to connect to the multitudes at once, and this becomes very effective when you are aiming to spread awareness.”

Moreover, who doesn’t use a phone? Almost every person is on Instagram or at least watches videos on YouTube. This makes it even more plausible why Dr. Niranjan Samani is creating content on social media. He can use these platforms to reach even the remotest corners of the country and make even the underprivileged cognizant of basic medical things. Niranjan also does free medical consultations for all the poor.

If you are following Dr. Niranjan Samani on Instagram, so you might already cherish his content. He has also used this platform to make people aware of things that are otherwise not discussed freely, like intimate hygiene for men, things to know about wearing bras, and many more. Niranjan Samani also shares tips for glowing skin, strong hair, etc. From bursting myths and stating facts to speaking candidly about the dos and don’ts of healthcare, this young person has got your back for every medical problem.

But, if you think his content is all serious and no fun, then let us tell you that Dr. Niranjan Samani’s content is creative, fresh, and supremely entertaining. They will give you giggles. After being a doctor and an influencer, Dr. Niranjan Samani is turning over a new leaf.

He has started his own production company called 13 Wonder Creations and is vigorously working on his debut project. Niranjan Samani has come a long way. He is a doctor who saved hundreds, an influencer with more than 580k followers and now an actor and producer to entertain millions. We wish him the best in his future endeavours.